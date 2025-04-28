Israeli F-16s Thwart Iranian Aid to Assad Amid Syrian Crisis

In a dramatic intervention last year, Israeli warplanes intercepted Iranian aircraft allegedly en route to support Syria's embattled president, Bashar Assad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Sunday.

Netanyahu revealed this during a speech at a Jewish News Syndicate conference, indicating Israel's strategic moves against Iran's plans to assist Assad, just before the Syrian leader was toppled by insurgents last December.

Claiming Iran aimed to bolster Assad with airborne divisions, Netanyahu described Israel's action as critical. Additionally, he highlighted Israel's disruption of Hezbollah communication, contributing to a eventual ceasefire agreement.

