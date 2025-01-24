Burberry Bounces Back: Holiday Demand Fuels Their Turnaround
British luxury brand Burberry saw only a 4% drop in quarterly sales, thanks to strong holiday sales in the U.S. CEO Joshua Schulman credits their festive campaigns focusing on trench coats and scarves as key to reconnecting with customers who were dissatisfied with prior collections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:02 IST
British luxury brand Burberry experienced a smaller-than-expected 4% dip in quarterly store sales, as holiday demand in the U.S. contributed positively to the company's ongoing recovery efforts.
CEO Joshua Schulman, who assumed leadership six months ago, attributed the improved performance to strategic festive marketing that highlighted Burberry's signature trench coats and scarves, appealing to a wider consumer base.
While the Americas saw 4% growth, Burberry's Asia Pacific sales declined by 9%. The brand's prospects for profitability have improved, with expectations to counterbalance earlier financial losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement