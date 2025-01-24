Left Menu

Burberry Bounces Back: Holiday Demand Fuels Their Turnaround

British luxury brand Burberry saw only a 4% drop in quarterly sales, thanks to strong holiday sales in the U.S. CEO Joshua Schulman credits their festive campaigns focusing on trench coats and scarves as key to reconnecting with customers who were dissatisfied with prior collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:02 IST
Burberry Bounces Back: Holiday Demand Fuels Their Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British luxury brand Burberry experienced a smaller-than-expected 4% dip in quarterly store sales, as holiday demand in the U.S. contributed positively to the company's ongoing recovery efforts.

CEO Joshua Schulman, who assumed leadership six months ago, attributed the improved performance to strategic festive marketing that highlighted Burberry's signature trench coats and scarves, appealing to a wider consumer base.

While the Americas saw 4% growth, Burberry's Asia Pacific sales declined by 9%. The brand's prospects for profitability have improved, with expectations to counterbalance earlier financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025