Burberry Bounces Back: Holiday Demand Fuels Their Turnaround

British luxury brand Burberry experienced a smaller-than-expected 4% dip in quarterly store sales, as holiday demand in the U.S. contributed positively to the company's ongoing recovery efforts.

CEO Joshua Schulman, who assumed leadership six months ago, attributed the improved performance to strategic festive marketing that highlighted Burberry's signature trench coats and scarves, appealing to a wider consumer base.

While the Americas saw 4% growth, Burberry's Asia Pacific sales declined by 9%. The brand's prospects for profitability have improved, with expectations to counterbalance earlier financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)