Empower Your Financial Future with Free Credit Score Access by LiveMint and CRIF High Mark

LiveMint, in collaboration with CRIF High Mark, a Mumbai-based RBI-approved credit bureau, has launched a free service enabling readers to check their credit scores. This initiative empowers users by offering a vital tool for better financial planning and awareness, ultimately leading to informed decisions.

A credit score is a crucial indicator of an individual's creditworthiness, determined by credit bureaus based on one's history and repayment behavior. High scores can facilitate easier loan approvals and more favorable interest rates, while lower scores may result in higher costs or rejections from lenders and service providers.

The free credit score tool is accessible at www.livemint.com/credit-score, requiring only basic personal information. By regularly monitoring credit scores, individuals can address potential inaccuracies, manage financial planning more effectively, and dispel misconceptions about self-enquiries affecting their scores.

Leaders from the initiative underline the importance of financial literacy. Sachin Seth, Chairman of CRIF High Mark, expressed that this initiative is a step towards democratizing access to credit knowledge, fostering financial empowerment, and improving long-term credit health.

Puneet Jain, CEO of HT Digital Streams, emphasized the significance of personal finance and the editorial offerings enhanced by this collaboration. By increasing awareness of credit scores, the partnership aims to empower users to manage their financial health confidently and independently.

HT Digital Streams, part of the Hindustan Times group, reaches approximately 250 million users monthly, providing diverse content, including personal finance, through various platforms. Meanwhile, CRIF High Mark, part of global CRIF S.p.A., plays a significant role in India's financial landscape, supporting millions of lending decisions monthly with extensive credit-related data and services.

