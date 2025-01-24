Left Menu

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Sets IPO for January

Dr Agarwal's Health Care announces an IPO price band of Rs 382-402 per share. The offering includes a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale, aiming to raise over Rs 3,027 crore. It targets institutional, non-institutional, and retail investors, with proceeds directed towards debt repayment and corporate uses.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care, supported by Temasek Holdings and TPG, has announced an initial public offering (IPO) with a price range between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. This IPO aims to raise more than Rs 3,027 crore.

The IPO is scheduled for public subscription from January 29 to 31, while anchor investors can make their bids on January 28. The offering consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) totaling 6.78 crore shares, valued at approximately Rs 2,727 crore at the top end of the price range.

The fresh issue proceeds of Rs 195 crore are designated for debt payments, corporate purposes, and potential acquisitions. The book-running lead managers for the IPO include Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Jefferies India, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

