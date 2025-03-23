Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: Delimitation Debate in Southern India

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dismisses BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s claims about delimitation not affecting southern states, emphasizing the significance of the Prime Minister and Home Minister's statements. Shivakumar criticizes Annamalai's loyalty to his party over his state, amidst discussions on constituency freezes based on population data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:33 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has downplayed claims by BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai regarding Parliamentary delimitation's impact on southern Indian states, stating that it is the views of the Prime Minister and Home Minister that hold true.

Addressing the media before heading to Bengaluru, Shivakumar expressed that Annamalai's loyalties lie more with his party than Tamil Nadu, questioning his stance on the matter amid ongoing discussions on constituency allocations.

The discussions, spearheaded by DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, focus on preventing potential reductions in southern states' Lok Sabha seats by reinforcing a population-based delimitation approach, supported by an all-party state meeting convened earlier.

