Boeing Cuts Jobs at Indian Engineering Hub Amid Global Workforce Restructure
Boeing has laid off up to 180 employees at its Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru, India, as part of a global workforce reduction strategy. Despite challenges, Boeing is maintaining focus on service and quality. The Bengaluru center is a major investment, boosting Boeing's sourcing from India with a $1.25 billion annual spend.
- Country:
- India
Boeing has announced layoffs affecting up to 180 employees at its Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru, India, according to a source familiar with the development. The reduction is part of the company's broader global workforce restructuring strategy.
The company, which employs around 7,000 staff in India, a key market, is navigating multiple challenges globally. No official statement has been released by Boeing regarding the December 2024 cuts.
Adjustments are strategic, focusing on limited positions to prevent disruption in customer service or government operations. Boeing continues to maintain its $1.25 billion annual sourcing from over 300 Indian suppliers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle
King's College London Invites Indian Students for Vice-Chancellor’s Awards
Maharaja Drinks: Spotlighting Trailblazing Indian Women in the Beverage Industry
A New Era of Honor: Indian Army Welcomes New Officer Cadets
Breaking Waves: Women Pioneers Revolutionize India's Port Industry