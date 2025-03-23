Boeing Cuts Jobs at Indian Engineering Hub Amid Global Workforce Restructure

Boeing has announced layoffs affecting up to 180 employees at its Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru, India, according to a source familiar with the development. The reduction is part of the company's broader global workforce restructuring strategy.

The company, which employs around 7,000 staff in India, a key market, is navigating multiple challenges globally. No official statement has been released by Boeing regarding the December 2024 cuts.

Adjustments are strategic, focusing on limited positions to prevent disruption in customer service or government operations. Boeing continues to maintain its $1.25 billion annual sourcing from over 300 Indian suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)