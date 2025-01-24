Left Menu

Burberry's Resilient Revival: Holiday Sales Spark Optimism

Burberry reported a 4% drop in quarterly sales, a smaller decline than expected, thanks to strong performance in the U.S. during the holiday season. CEO Joshua Schulman's focus on iconic products boosted buyer confidence. Burberry shares rose 12%, signaling hope for a successful turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:42 IST
In a promising development for the struggling British luxury brand, Burberry reported a smaller-than-expected 4% decline in quarterly comparable store sales. This improvement, attributed to robust holiday sales in the U.S., reflects hope for a turnaround under new CEO Joshua Schulman. The positive news resulted in a 12% surge in Burberry's share price as investor confidence grew.

Schulman, who has held the helm for six months, emphasized the strategic focus on Burberry's iconic trench coats and scarves in festive campaigns, resonating with consumers. The refreshed strategy appeared effective, as December saw significant new customer growth and enhanced brand desirability.

A hallmark of Schulman's strategy is reinstating Burberry's renowned products to win back customers. Analysts laud this positive step despite broader sector challenges. Burberry aims to offset previous losses, and upcoming fashion collections stir anticipation and speculation regarding the brand's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

