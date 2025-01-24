Euro Zone's Mixed Economic Recovery: Challenges and Hopes for Growth
The Euro zone experienced modest growth as January saw a slight rise in business activity. Stable services offset weakening manufacturing. Germany’s private sector rebounded, while France's services contracted. British growth remained sluggish. The ECB is likely to lower interest rates amid inflation concerns and potential U.S. tariffs.
The Euro zone kicked off the new year with a modest uptick in business activity. January's stable services sector activity contributed to the easing of a prolonged manufacturing downturn, according to a survey. HCOB's preliminary composite euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, nudged above growth threshold to 50.2, from 49.6 in December.
A Reuters poll had anticipated a modest rise to 49.7. 'The improved headline composite PMI for the euro zone suggests a possible acceleration in economic recovery,' said Leo Barincou of Oxford Economics. However, the recovery appeared uneven. Germany's private sector stabilized, ending a six-month decline, but France's services sector contracted amid weak demand and political uncertainty.
Outside the European Union, Britain's growth remained tepid, with employment and optimism both dropping. In the euro zone, dominant services saw a slight dip while manufacturing's prolonged downturn eased. Consumer confidence showed improvement, yet political instability and potential U.S. tariffs complicate future outlooks. Despite inflation at 2.4%, the ECB is poised for another interest rate cut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
