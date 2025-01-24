Left Menu

Metro Services Extended for Republic Day in Bangalore

On January 26, Bangalore's metro services will start at 6 am, an hour earlier than usual, to accommodate Republic Day events. An additional 20 trips will be available on the Green and Purple Lines. Special Rs 30 paper tickets will be issued at Lalbagh Metro Station instead of tokens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:56 IST
Bangalore's metro train services are set to begin operations an hour earlier, at 6 am, on January 26. This change accommodates the anticipated increased commuter traffic due to the Republic Day events.

Officials announced on Friday that 20 extra round trips will be added to the Green and Purple Lines. This initiative aims to ease travel for people attending the Lalbagh Flower Show and a special event at BIEC, Madavara.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that passengers can utilize tokens, contactless smart cards, National Common Mobility Cards, and QR tickets. At Lalbagh Metro Station, Rs 30 flat-rate paper tickets will be issued from 10 am to 8 pm for that day, allowing travel to any Metro Station. Tokens will not be available during this timeframe at Lalbagh Metro Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

