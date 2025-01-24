Left Menu

Deadly Explosion Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A devastating explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra, India, has claimed at least eight lives and injured seven others. The incident occurred in Bhandara district, which is home to a factory that produces propellants and explosives. Rescue operations are ongoing, with several workers reportedly trapped.

A deadly explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra, India, has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left seven others injured. The blast occurred on Friday at the facility located in Bhandara district, over 830 km from Mumbai. The factory is known for manufacturing propellants and explosives, as reported by local media sources.

Federal Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who hails from Maharashtra, confirmed the incident and shared the preliminary casualty figures at an event in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that the explosion caused a roof to collapse, potentially trapping 13-14 workers inside the facility. Five workers have been rescued so far.

Fadnavis also stated on the social media platform X that medical and rescue teams were present at the site. However, the cause of the explosion remains unclear as investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

