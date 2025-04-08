Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Footwear Factory: A Narrow Escape

A massive fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Tuesday morning, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Service.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters received the distress call at 9.34 am and promptly dispatched 10 fire engines to battle the blaze.

The firefighting operation extended for more than eight hours, with personnel managing to douse the fire entirely by 6.05 pm, said a fire service official.

