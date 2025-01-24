Maharashtra's Transport Transformation: A Vision for Modern Hubs

Maharashtra is set to transform its state transport infrastructure with an ambitious plan outlined by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Speaking at an architects' conference, Sarnaik emphasized the redesign of 3,360 acres of MSRTC land into sustainable public spaces. The minister highlighted the potential of creative architecture to reimagine bus depots and stations.

The plan includes modernizing strategic sites across districts with public plazas, shopping complexes, and more, encouraging public-private partnerships to drive the projects forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)