Maharashtra's Transport Transformation: A Vision for Modern Hubs
Maharashtra plans to transform 3,360 acres of MSRTC land, enhancing bus depots and stations with sustainable designs. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik urges architects to create visually appealing public spaces, incorporating modern architecture and public-private partnerships for long-term elegance and utility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is set to transform its state transport infrastructure with an ambitious plan outlined by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
Speaking at an architects' conference, Sarnaik emphasized the redesign of 3,360 acres of MSRTC land into sustainable public spaces. The minister highlighted the potential of creative architecture to reimagine bus depots and stations.
The plan includes modernizing strategic sites across districts with public plazas, shopping complexes, and more, encouraging public-private partnerships to drive the projects forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How the Development of Personalised Medicine Could Revolutionise Healthcare
KTR's Vision for Hyderabad: A Drive Toward Sustainable Mobility Amidst Controversy
India’s Unsung Contributions to World Development
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet's Progressive Reforms: A New Era of Inclusive Development
25 Years of the Japan Social Development Fund: Transforming Lives Through Community-Driven Development