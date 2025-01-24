Uttar Pradesh's Vision for a USD 1 Trillion Economy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh is on track to becoming a USD 1 trillion economy in the next four years, with ambitions to eradicate poverty entirely. He made these statements during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations at Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow.

Highlighting the rich historical transformation of Uttar Pradesh from its colonial past to its present potential, Adityanath, alongside Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Anandiben Patel, stressed the state's remarkable achievements since its first official celebration of the day in 2018.

In addition to launching schemes like the One District One Product initiative, he introduced the CM Yuva scheme to support young entrepreneurs. Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's growing reputation as a tourism hub, crediting its advanced infrastructure and robust governance.

