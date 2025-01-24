Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Global Pitch for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos with a stop in New Delhi. He led a delegation to promote 'Brand Andhra' and secure investments. Naidu also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to thank her for the Central Government's support.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu returned to the state on Friday after an impactful visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. His itinerary included a brief yet significant stopover in New Delhi.
The chief minister spearheaded a high-level delegation comprising ministers and officials from January 20 to 24, with the mission to elevate 'Brand Andhra' and attract investments and partnerships for the southern state.
Welcomed by a host of ministers, legislators, and officials at Vijayawada Airport and his residence in Undavalli, Naidu's return was marked by an assurance of progress. During his New Delhi stop, Naidu held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing gratitude for the Central Government's backing, particularly the revival package for the Vizag Steel Plant, while discussing key state development projects including Polavaram and Amaravati.
