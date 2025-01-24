Left Menu

Economic Dialogue Amid Trans-Atlantic Tensions

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, responds to US President Donald Trump's trade deficit concerns with the EU, urging negotiations and mutual respect. While business leaders in Davos are optimistic about economic prospects, human rights advocates highlight the global suffering overshadowed by economic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:30 IST
Economic Dialogue Amid Trans-Atlantic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The European Central Bank's president, Christine Lagarde, responded to US President Donald Trump's accusation of unfair trade treatment from the European Union by advocating for negotiations and mutual respect over simple trans-Atlantic trade figures.

Lagarde's comments at the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos set the tone amid Trump's imminent return to the White House, overshadowing usual topics like climate change and free trade. Despite the upbeat economic prospects discussed by leaders, some attendees pointed out the pressing need to address global issues such as ongoing conflicts and the plight of migrants.

Trump, in a video address, emphasized the US trade deficit with the EU, pressing plans to address it. However, Lagarde called for a more nuanced approach, noting that countries, despite disparities, require each other. Trade officials at Davos warned that tariffs might backfire. The optimistic business atmosphere was contrasted by those like Amnesty International's Agnès Callamard, who criticized the lack of critical discourse about Trump's policies among the Davos elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025