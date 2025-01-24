Left Menu

CNG Fare Hike Approved for Mumbai's Autorickshaws and Taxis

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has sanctioned a fare increase for CNG-run autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis. Starting February 1, fares will rise by Rs 3 in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The changes, affecting both standard and blue-and-silver AC cool cabs, require meter recalibration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved an increase in basic fares for CNG-run autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis, an official confirmed on Friday. This increase, effective from February 1, sees autorickshaw fares rise from Rs 23 to Rs 26, while taxi fares climb from Rs 28 to Rs 31.

In a detailed release, the MMRTA indicated that fares for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will see a jump from Rs 40 to Rs 48 for the first 1.5 kilometres. The decision was finalized during a meeting of the MMRTA chaired by transport secretary Sanjay Sethi, marking the first fare revision since September 2022.

This revision is guided by the B C Khatua panel's formula, accounting for various financial indices and considerations. While mandatory recalibration of meters is required for the adjusted rates to apply, the previous fare will remain effective until April 30, 2025. Some new share taxi and auto-rickshaw stands also received approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

