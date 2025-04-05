Poonch Powers Up: Smart Meters Revolutionize Energy Management

Smart meters are revolutionizing power distribution in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of a broader effort to enhance energy management and cut distribution losses.

Vinod Dabur, an Electrical Engineer, reported that the smart meter installation has been ongoing for 2.5 months, initially targeting Poonch City's 7,000 domestic consumers.

Dabur addressed misconceptions about increased charges, clarifying that costs reflect actual usage. The initiative, supported by both the Indian government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, aims to curb electrical wastage with a subsequent cabling project.

A total of 1,000 meters have been shipped to Poonch, with 900 already installed. Nationwide, India has installed 2 crore smart meters by January 2025, yet this falls short of the ambitious target of 25 crore meters by 2026, a project requiring significant investment.

This scheme, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme launched in 2017, represents a USD 20-25 billion opportunity for India's energy sector.

