World Economic Forum 2025: Uniting Leaders in an Era of Uncertainty

The World Economic Forum's 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos wrapped up with leaders calling for global collaboration in uncertain times. With more than 3,000 participants from 130 countries, the meeting featured over 500 sessions focusing on pivotal themes like politics, economy, and climate change.

This year's theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' aimed to harness the power of new technologies responsibly while promoting social and economic resilience. Participants included high-profile political figures like US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who offered insights on global peace, geopolitical stability, and harnessing growth opportunities.

Discussion highlights included global conflicts, such as Ukraine, with a renewed push for peace, and regional issues like the Middle East, emphasizing trust and cooperation. The forum underscored the necessity for long-term planning in conflict zones and workforce development, positioning healthier societies as engines of broader prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)