India's Trust Gains Momentum at World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, concluding its five-day event on Friday, has echoed India's growing global trust, as evidenced by investment commitments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore. Maharashtra emerged as the frontrunner, clinching nearly 80% of the pledges.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, head of the most extensive Indian delegation, emphasized India's allure due to trust and talent. The event marked a first as both state and central government entities shared platforms at India Pavilions, presenting a 'Team India' ethos during a joint press briefing.

Maharashtra sealed 61 MoUs, totaling Rs 15.70 lakh crore, with job creation designs for 16 lakh people. Telangana and Kerala also secured notable investments. On a broader scale, entities such as AB InBev and Unilever announced significant investments, heralding India's rising economic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)