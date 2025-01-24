Left Menu

India's Trust Gains Momentum at World Economic Forum

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Indian leaders remarked on global trust in India, mirrored by massive investment commitments. Maharashtra secured the largest investments. Indian delegations promoted a unified national approach. Various states, including Telangana and Kerala, showcased their investment potential and received multiple investment commitments.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, concluding its five-day event on Friday, has echoed India's growing global trust, as evidenced by investment commitments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore. Maharashtra emerged as the frontrunner, clinching nearly 80% of the pledges.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, head of the most extensive Indian delegation, emphasized India's allure due to trust and talent. The event marked a first as both state and central government entities shared platforms at India Pavilions, presenting a 'Team India' ethos during a joint press briefing.

Maharashtra sealed 61 MoUs, totaling Rs 15.70 lakh crore, with job creation designs for 16 lakh people. Telangana and Kerala also secured notable investments. On a broader scale, entities such as AB InBev and Unilever announced significant investments, heralding India's rising economic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

