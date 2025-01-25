Odisha Leads Fiscal Health Rankings with Transformative Achievements

Odisha has emerged as the top performer in NITI Aayog's inaugural Fiscal Health Index for 2022-2023, earning praise from leaders like BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The state secured the highest overall fiscal health score of 67.8%, advancing from a previously financially bankrupt position.

Patnaik, in a statement, expressed his pride that this achievement has been realized during his tenure, transforming Odisha into the number one state in fiscal health. Key contributors to this success include improved revenue mobilization, effective expenditure management, and sustainable debt practices.

With its strategic fiscal strategies, Odisha has launched influential schemes such as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and KALIA scheme for farmers. The report also highlights other high-achieving states like Chhattisgarh and Goa, spotlighting their contributions to India's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)