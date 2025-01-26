Tragic Accident Highlights Perils of Pothole-Strewn Roads
A 61-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district died after a scooter accident caused by a pothole. Bharti Vijaykumar Bhoi fell from the two-wheeler and sustained severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. A case of accidental death was registered.
A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Thane district has underscored the dangers posed by pothole-ridden roads. A 61-year-old woman, Bharti Vijaykumar Bhoi, lost her life after falling from a scooter that struck a pothole on Friday night.
The incident occurred around 9.40 pm in Dombivli township while Bhoi was riding pillion with her son. The impact caused her to lose balance and fall, resulting in severe head injuries.
Despite immediate medical attention, Bhoi was pronounced dead at the hospital. Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns in the area.
