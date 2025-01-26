Left Menu

Empowering Lakhpati Didis: A Rural Revolution at Republic Day Parade

The Rural Development Ministry's tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted the Lakhpati Didi scheme, showcasing women's economic empowerment. Featuring symbolic displays of financial independence and entrepreneurship, the tableau celebrated women's self-reliance through skill development and modern technology adaptation in rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:36 IST
  • India

The Republic Day parade featured a powerful showcase by the Rural Development Ministry, highlighting the Lakhpati Didi scheme, aimed at uplifting women's economic status in rural India. This initiative promises a minimum income of Rs 1 lakh for Self-Help Group members, emphasizing empowerment through entrepreneurship.

A striking centerpiece of the tableau was a statue of a Lakhpati Didi clutching a bundle of cash, representing financial autonomy. The display vividly depicted women engaging in economic activities like weaving, handicrafts, and agriculture, celebrating their strides toward entrepreneurship.

Incorporating symbols of education and technology, the tableau showed girls with books and women with computers, marking the path to self-reliance. Adorned with motifs of rural Indian crafts and flora, the display maintained a connection to its roots. The event noted the remarkable involvement of over 1.15 crore women achieving 'Lakhpati Didi' status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

