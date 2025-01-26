Bangladesh and Pakistan to Boost Connectivity with New Direct Air Services

Bangladesh is set to launch direct air services to Pakistan, a move aimed at solidifying the growing bilateral ties between the two countries. The announcement was made by Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, during a press conference in Peshawar, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Hussain underscored the historic and deep-rooted relationships between Bangladesh and Pakistan, expressing hope that the new direct flights would facilitate easier travel and stronger connectivity. He highlighted how this initiative is likely to enhance cooperation across various sectors, prominently including tourism, education, and trade.

The High Commissioner further emphasized the burgeoning trade and diplomatic relations while inviting investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's healthcare and industrial sectors. However, despite improving connections and ongoing trade efforts via shipping routes, the volume of trade remains modest. Hussain also highlighted Bangladesh's dedication to economic development and free expression ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)