Freak Collision Near Padmapukur: Train Coaches Derailed

A pair of empty train coaches derailed in Howrah, West Bengal, following a collision with a parcel van near Padmapukur railway station, officials reported on Sunday.

No injuries were recorded in the incident, which happened not far from Howrah station, according to a representative of the South Eastern Railway. The parcel van hit the coaches while en route to Shalimar yard, leading to the derailment.

Officials are probing why the parcel van strayed onto the coaches' path, with indications it may have ignored a signal. The derailment led to minimal disruption, delaying railway traffic for just 20 minutes. Restoration work is underway to clear the tracks and resume normal service.

(With inputs from agencies.)