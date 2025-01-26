Left Menu

Freak Collision Near Padmapukur: Train Coaches Derailed

Two empty train coaches derailed in West Bengal's Howrah district when they were struck by a parcel van, causing a temporary disruption. The incident occurred near Padmapukur railway station without any injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause, with railway traffic partially affected for 20 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:42 IST
Freak Collision Near Padmapukur: Train Coaches Derailed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pair of empty train coaches derailed in Howrah, West Bengal, following a collision with a parcel van near Padmapukur railway station, officials reported on Sunday.

No injuries were recorded in the incident, which happened not far from Howrah station, according to a representative of the South Eastern Railway. The parcel van hit the coaches while en route to Shalimar yard, leading to the derailment.

Officials are probing why the parcel van strayed onto the coaches' path, with indications it may have ignored a signal. The derailment led to minimal disruption, delaying railway traffic for just 20 minutes. Restoration work is underway to clear the tracks and resume normal service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025