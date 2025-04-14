India's Constitution: A Testament to Ambedkar's Vision

Justice B R Gavai, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice, underscored the vital role of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in shaping India's Constitution during his speech at the 'Dr Ambedkar Memorial Lecture'. He hailed Ambedkar as a visionary who strengthened the nation's framework.

Justice Gavai noted that the Constitution has not only persisted for 75 years but has also empowered various marginalized communities, including those from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, with remarkable achievements such as the appointments of presidents, chief justices, and other leaders from these communities.

He commended Ambedkar's foresight, which allowed the nation to remain stable amidst internal and external challenges, emphasizing that the Constitution evolves to meet changing needs. Justice Gavai, who is slated to become the Chief Justice of India in May 2025, paid tribute to Ambedkar's enduring legacy of unity and progress.

