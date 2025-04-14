Congress Launches 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' in Gujarat to Strengthen Base

In a move to bolster its presence ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress announced the launch of 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' slated to begin on April 15. Congress MLA and spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore made the announcement, emphasizing the party's intent to strengthen its organizational base across the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Rathore assured that top leaders and observers would collaborate to secure a Congress victory. Highlighting the message delivered by national leaders during the AICC session in Ahmedabad, he asserted that the time has come for a decisive struggle against BJP policies on various pressing issues.

Rathore stressed the grassroots approach in upcoming elections, noting the significance of Block and District Congress Committees in candidate selection. He reflected on past successes in Himachal Pradesh as a testament to this strategy's potential. On national issues, Rathore criticized the BJP-led government's distraction tactics and addressed the specific economic concerns affecting Himachal Pradesh, urging unity beyond political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)