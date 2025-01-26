Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Greek Protesters Unite Over Railway Tragedy

Tens of thousands protested in Athens demanding justice for victims of Greece's worst railway disaster, which claimed 57 lives nearly two years ago. Protesters seek accountability, amid allegations of a cover-up, while a judicial investigation continues. The tragedy has highlighted neglect of the rail system after a financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:21 IST
Justice Demanded: Greek Protesters Unite Over Railway Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of Greek citizens gathered outside parliament in Athens to demand justice for the 57 victims of the country's worst railway disaster, which occurred nearly two years ago. Protesters carried banners proclaiming "We won't forget" and echoing haunting words from a victim's emergency call that resonated nationwide.

Protesters, including Maria Karistianou, who lost her daughter in the 2023 crash, vowed to continue their fight until accountability is achieved. The demonstration was largely peaceful but saw brief clashes with the police. This mass gathering is among the biggest Athens has witnessed in recent years, with similar protests occurring in other Greek cities.

An ongoing judicial investigation seeks answers to the head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train carrying students, an event that sparked nationwide protests over perceived neglect of the rail network after Greece's financial crisis. Families of victims criticize authorities for alleged evidence cover-ups, while the government places responsibility with judicial authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025