Justice Demanded: Greek Protesters Unite Over Railway Tragedy

Tens of thousands of Greek citizens gathered outside parliament in Athens to demand justice for the 57 victims of the country's worst railway disaster, which occurred nearly two years ago. Protesters carried banners proclaiming "We won't forget" and echoing haunting words from a victim's emergency call that resonated nationwide.

Protesters, including Maria Karistianou, who lost her daughter in the 2023 crash, vowed to continue their fight until accountability is achieved. The demonstration was largely peaceful but saw brief clashes with the police. This mass gathering is among the biggest Athens has witnessed in recent years, with similar protests occurring in other Greek cities.

An ongoing judicial investigation seeks answers to the head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train carrying students, an event that sparked nationwide protests over perceived neglect of the rail network after Greece's financial crisis. Families of victims criticize authorities for alleged evidence cover-ups, while the government places responsibility with judicial authorities.

