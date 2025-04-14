Honoring Bhim Rao Ambedkar: The Architect of Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, lauding his inspiration behind India's unwavering dedication to social justice.

Modi highlighted that Ambedkar's principles are pivotal in driving the nation's journey towards becoming 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and more developed, as expressed on social media platform X.

Joining a host of other dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Modi participated in a Parliament ceremony commemorating Ambedkar's lifelong struggle for Scheduled Castes' empowerment and his instrumental role in drafting the Indian Constitution. Born in 1891, Ambedkar's experiences with social discrimination fueled his passion for reform, ultimately leading him to become India's first law minister before his death in 1956.

(With inputs from agencies.)