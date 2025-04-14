Nation Pays Tribute to Architect of Social Justice: Bhimrao Ambedkar

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by laying flowers at his statue in the Parliament House Complex. Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, also participated in the homage.

In her message commemorating the day, President Murmu highlighted Ambedkar's remarkable achievements despite adversities, emphasizing his views on education as a catalyst for social change. Modi echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Ambedkar's influence on India's mission for social justice and self-reliance.

Ambedkar, who was instrumental in drafting the Indian Constitution and empowering Scheduled Castes, rose from a humble background to earn global respect. His contributions continue to inspire efforts towards building an equitable society in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)