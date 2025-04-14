Left Menu

Nation Pays Tribute to Architect of Social Justice: Bhimrao Ambedkar

Leaders across the Indian political spectrum, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, marked Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary by paying floral tributes at his statue. Ambedkar, a revered social reformer and the architect of India's Constitution, continues to inspire the nation's pursuit of social justice and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:21 IST
Nation Pays Tribute to Architect of Social Justice: Bhimrao Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by laying flowers at his statue in the Parliament House Complex. Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, also participated in the homage.

In her message commemorating the day, President Murmu highlighted Ambedkar's remarkable achievements despite adversities, emphasizing his views on education as a catalyst for social change. Modi echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Ambedkar's influence on India's mission for social justice and self-reliance.

Ambedkar, who was instrumental in drafting the Indian Constitution and empowering Scheduled Castes, rose from a humble background to earn global respect. His contributions continue to inspire efforts towards building an equitable society in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025