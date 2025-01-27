U.S. Suspends Visa Processing in Bogota Amid Deportation Dispute

The U.S. State Department has taken a decisive step by suspending visa processing at its embassy in Bogota, a direct response to Colombian President Gustavo Petro's stance against receiving deportation flights of Colombian nationals, according to a spokesperson on Sunday.

The State Department confirmed that the suspension is specifically targeting President Petro's decision to deny repatriation flights, affecting numerous visa applicants. Officials at Embassy Bogota have reached out to notify those impacted by the suspension.

Despite this shift, American Citizens Services operations within the embassy remain unaffected, ensuring that services for U.S. nationals will proceed without alteration.

