Return to Gaza: Hostages Released Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Tens of thousands of Palestinians embarked on a journey back to northern Gaza on Monday. This development followed Israel's decision to open roadblocks after Hamas agreed to release three Israeli hostages, including Arbel Yehud.

Excitement spread as news of the openings reached shelters and encampments, prompting displaced families to pack up with anticipation. Under a recently brokered ceasefire, these families had awaited the chance to return, which had been delayed due to the holding of hostages by Hamas.

With international mediation, this move allowed approximately 650,000 Palestinians to head north. The long-waited return was part of an effort to find some calm after a year-long offensive, which claimed over 47,000 Palestinian lives. The hostages' release is seen as a pivotal step in stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)