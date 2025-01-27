Left Menu

Return to Gaza: Hostages Released Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Following a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian families began returning to northern Gaza. The agreement included the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas. Israel opened roadblocks allowing a return after a 15-month offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of Palestinians embarked on a journey back to northern Gaza on Monday. This development followed Israel's decision to open roadblocks after Hamas agreed to release three Israeli hostages, including Arbel Yehud.

Excitement spread as news of the openings reached shelters and encampments, prompting displaced families to pack up with anticipation. Under a recently brokered ceasefire, these families had awaited the chance to return, which had been delayed due to the holding of hostages by Hamas.

With international mediation, this move allowed approximately 650,000 Palestinians to head north. The long-waited return was part of an effort to find some calm after a year-long offensive, which claimed over 47,000 Palestinian lives. The hostages' release is seen as a pivotal step in stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

