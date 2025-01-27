Indian Innovators Shine at Davos: A Journey of Global Impact

The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) marked a significant milestone by bringing together ten prominent Indian leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025. This initiative allowed the delegation, part of the Motwani Jadeja Global Leaders Program, to engage in critical discussions on artificial intelligence, climate change, and sustainability with global stakeholders.

The delegation included notable figures such as Anirudh Sharma, Co-founder of Digantara; Pawan Kumar, Co-founder of Skyroot; and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who participated as a mentor. The leaders interacted with various influential personalities, including government officials, business leaders, and investors, solidifying their global network and exploring collaborative opportunities.

Asha Jadeja, the founder of MJF, emphasized the importance of connecting India's innovators with international platforms, highlighting the delegation's participation as a historic move. Vivek Oberoi expressed his honor in mentoring the emerging leaders, reflecting on the mutual enrichment experienced during their time at the prestigious forum. The foundation remains committed to fostering innovation and progress through its various programs, continuing the legacy of Rajeev Motwani.

