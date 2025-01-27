Left Menu

ACC Ltd Sees Profit Surge in Q3: Driven by Expansion and Efficiency

ACC Ltd has reported a significant increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strategic focus on volume growth and operational efficiency. The results also reflect the impact of recent acquisitions, government incentives, and favorable market trends in the cement industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:28 IST
ACC Ltd Sees Profit Surge in Q3: Driven by Expansion and Efficiency
ACC Ltd Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd announced a substantial increase in net profit to Rs 1,091.8 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, up from Rs 537.67 crore in the previous year. The revenue rose to Rs 5,207.3 crore from last year's Rs 4,855.22 crore, largely supported by strategic expansions and operational efficiencies.

The company's financial results reflect the recent acquisition of 55% of Asian Concretes and Cements, with consolidated finances now including its step-down subsidiary Asian Fine Cements. Additionally, ACC received a significant government refund worth Rs 720.09 crore, leading to a reported income increase during the quarter.

CEO Ajay Kapur highlighted the company's focus on innovation and sustainability as key growth drivers, amidst positive sector outlook with expected demand acceleration in Q4 FY25, spurred by favorable government infrastructure spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025