Russia's Looming Corporate Bankruptcy Wave

A new analysis suggests that Russia is on the brink of a significant rise in corporate bankruptcies. A think tank advising the government revealed that risky debt levels doubled in 2024, with inflation and decelerating growth as major contributors to the crisis.

The research shows that 20% of companies are burdened by risky interest payments exceeding two-thirds of their adjusted earnings. The central bank's decision to increase its benchmark interest rate to 21% last year, aiming to combat 2024's 9.5% inflation rate, has inflated borrowing costs for businesses.

The financial strains are evident, with companies like the mobile operator MTS experiencing substantial profit declines due to soaring interest expenses. Additionally, Russian Railways, a state-owned monopoly, anticipates a $4 billion spike in interest payments this year. The situation discourages investment, hindering economic growth potential.

