Maharashtra's Bold Bus Expansion: MSRTC's 25,000 Buses Vision

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is set to acquire 25,000 new buses over five years, with state finance minister Ajit Pawar's approval. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity across Maharashtra, while the recent fare hike, amid critical opposition, was reportedly made without Transport Minister Sarnaik's initial knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a major expansion plan to purchase 25,000 new buses in the next five years, Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed on Monday. This yearly acquisition of 5,000 buses follows the green light from Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during a fiscal review meeting.

Currently managing a fleet of 14,300 buses, with 10,000 nearing the end of their operational life, MSRTC aims to bolster its numbers to 30,000 buses by 2029. This move includes integrating 5,000 electric buses to ensure service reaches every village in Maharashtra, addressing pressing transportation needs.

In parallel with this expansion, MSRTC fares have been increased by 14.95%, a decision made by a transport secretary-led committee. The fare hike stirred controversy, drawing critique from opposition figures after Sarnaik revealed he learned of the increase post-announcement.

