Ajit Pawar's Vision: Unwavering Ideology with a Drive for Representation
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reaffirms his commitment to his ideology while emphasizing the importance of having a seat in power to implement development projects. With ambitious goals for investments and employment, he outlines plans for Maharashtra including the continuous support of social welfare schemes.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has made it clear that his ideological stance remains unfaltering even as he emphasizes the necessity for representation in governance to effectuate development.
Speaking at an event where Uday Undalkar, son of the late Vilaskaka Undalkar, announced his entry into the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar stressed the need for political presence to drive investment and job creation. He highlighted that Maharashtra has attracted 31% of foreign investments, with a vision to secure Rs 40 lakh crore in the state.
Addressing social commitments, Pawar reiterated the continuation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, supporting women with an annual income under Rs 2.5 lakh. Civic polls are forthcoming, and Pawar aims for significant NCP representation. Having led the NCP's strategic alignment with major parties, he remains focused on Maharashtra's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Holds Decision on Controversial NEA Gender Ideology Policy
Accountability, strengthening of ideology to be Congress' watchwords going forward: Sachin Pilot.
Mass Surrender: Naxalites Leave Behind Inhumane Ideology in Dantewada
Pakistan's Foreign Investment Exodus: Causes and Concerns
RSS' ideology is against Constitution, they want to control all institutions in the country: Rahul Gandhi at AICC session.