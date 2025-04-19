Ajit Pawar's Vision: Unwavering Ideology with a Drive for Representation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has made it clear that his ideological stance remains unfaltering even as he emphasizes the necessity for representation in governance to effectuate development.

Speaking at an event where Uday Undalkar, son of the late Vilaskaka Undalkar, announced his entry into the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar stressed the need for political presence to drive investment and job creation. He highlighted that Maharashtra has attracted 31% of foreign investments, with a vision to secure Rs 40 lakh crore in the state.

Addressing social commitments, Pawar reiterated the continuation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, supporting women with an annual income under Rs 2.5 lakh. Civic polls are forthcoming, and Pawar aims for significant NCP representation. Having led the NCP's strategic alignment with major parties, he remains focused on Maharashtra's development.

