Luxury Shifts: From Metros to Small Towns

The luxury market in India is witnessing a notable shift, with high-end and premium brands increasingly focusing on smaller towns instead of major metropolitan areas. This trend is detailed in a Tata CLiQ Luxury report that examines the changing dynamics of India's luxury sector.

The report highlights how Gen Z, a demographic known for its sustainability awareness, is reshaping luxury consumption habits. The emphasis on responsible consumption is evident as consumers prioritize brands that align with their values.

Looking ahead to 2025, the digital economy is set to play a crucial role in continuing to transform consumer values and buying behaviors. Despite global economic challenges, the report remains optimistic about India's economic growth, driven by infrastructure investments and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)