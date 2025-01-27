Left Menu

India and China Resume Direct Flights: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

India and China have agreed to reinstate direct air services, signaling improved relations following their 2020 border clash. High-level meetings have contributed to easing tensions, with both countries committing to resolving economic and trade issues and exploring mutual support. Further functional exchanges are being planned.

In a significant move signaling thawing relations, India and China have agreed to resume direct air services after a hiatus of nearly five years. This development follows high-level meetings aimed at easing tensions post their 2020 military clash along the Himalayan border.

The Indian foreign ministry confirmed progress with discussions on economic and trade issues, highlighting a commitment to transparency and long-term policy predictability. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the importance of mutual understanding and support during their meeting in Beijing.

Both nations have agreed to restart dialogue for functional exchanges step by step, with a focus on establishing a framework for air travel and expediting visa processes. The move reflects a broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties and decrease suspicions.

