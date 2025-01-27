Left Menu

Revving Up Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Potential: A Call to MSMEs and Exporters

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang urges multi-sectoral participation, focusing on MSMEs and exporters, to boost the state's industrial development. Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh International Trade Expo 2025 curtain raiser by PHDCCI, Sarang highlighted opportunities for local manufacturers, startups, and entrepreneurs.

  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang has issued a call to action for multi-sectoral involvement, particularly targeting MSMEs and exporters, to accelerate the state's industrial growth.

He addressed the curtain-raiser event of the Madhya Pradesh International Trade Expo 2025, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's state unit, during the Republic Day celebrations.

Set to begin on February 28 in Indore, the four-day expo will serve as a platform for Madhya Pradesh-based manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs, offering a chance to explore international market opportunities and showcase innovative products and technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

