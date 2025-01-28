V.L. Infraprojects Bags Rs.45.49 Cr Worth of Prestigious Contracts

V.L. Infraprojects Limited, a prominent player in water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, has successfully secured five major contracts, amounting to a total value of Rs.45.49 Cr. These acquisitions, announced on January 28, from five entities including Mayfair Supreme Private Limited and Indore Municipal Corporation, underscore the company's expanding footprint in strategic regional markets.

The contracts range from substantial undertakings such as the Rs.15.24 Cr storm water drainage project in Telangana to projects focused on critical infrastructure improvements like the Rs.16.31 Cr pipeline replacement in Indore. With these new additions, the firm's order book has surged to an impressive Rs.166.85 Cr, marking a key milestone in its growth journey.

Chairman & Managing Director Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy expressed satisfaction over the latest achievements, citing them as testament to the trust clients place in the company's expertise. The newly secured projects are part of a broader strategy to bolster V.L. Infraprojects' market position and operational efficiency, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable leader in the infrastructure development sector.

