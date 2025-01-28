Left Menu

V.L. Infraprojects Bags Rs.45.49 Cr Worth of Prestigious Contracts

V.L. Infraprojects Limited announces the acquisition of five work orders valued at Rs.45.49 Cr, contributing to a total order book of Rs.166.85 Cr. These projects highlight the company's increasing presence and proficiency in large-scale infrastructure works across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:28 IST
V.L. Infraprojects Bags Rs.45.49 Cr Worth of Prestigious Contracts
V.L. Infraprojects Limited Secures Five Prestigious Infrastructure Contracts Worth Rs.45 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

V.L. Infraprojects Limited, a prominent player in water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, has successfully secured five major contracts, amounting to a total value of Rs.45.49 Cr. These acquisitions, announced on January 28, from five entities including Mayfair Supreme Private Limited and Indore Municipal Corporation, underscore the company's expanding footprint in strategic regional markets.

The contracts range from substantial undertakings such as the Rs.15.24 Cr storm water drainage project in Telangana to projects focused on critical infrastructure improvements like the Rs.16.31 Cr pipeline replacement in Indore. With these new additions, the firm's order book has surged to an impressive Rs.166.85 Cr, marking a key milestone in its growth journey.

Chairman & Managing Director Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy expressed satisfaction over the latest achievements, citing them as testament to the trust clients place in the company's expertise. The newly secured projects are part of a broader strategy to bolster V.L. Infraprojects' market position and operational efficiency, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable leader in the infrastructure development sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025