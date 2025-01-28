Strengthening Ties: India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations in Oman

In a vibrant celebration of India's 76th Republic Day, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal attended an event at the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman. The gathering was graced by the presence of Oman's Commerce and Industry Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, alongside distinguished Indian and Omani dignitaries.

Minister Goyal took to social media to express his delight at participating in the occasion, underscoring the shared cultural and economic bonds between India and Oman. A highlight of the celebrations was 'Sur Sandook: India-Oman Jukebox,' an enthralling performance that symbolized the cultural ties connecting the two nations.

The Minister's visit to Oman aims to enhance trade and investment relations, with bilateral trade estimated at USD 8.94 billion for the fiscal year 2023-2024. During this two-day visit, Goyal will engage in the 11th Joint Commission Meeting, where discussions will focus on the ongoing negotiations for the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

