Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investments at 2025 Global Summit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the state's export growth to Japan and extended an invitation for the upcoming Global Investor Summit. He highlighted the state's economic progress and investment potential, emphasizing its skilled workforce and growing industrial capabilities.
- Country:
- Japan
Madhya Pradesh is making significant strides to attract Japanese investment, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is currently on a tour of Japan. The state has successfully exported goods worth USD 92.8 million in 2023-24.
Speaking at an event at the Indian Embassy in Japan, Yadav invited business leaders to participate in the Global Investor Summit scheduled for 2025. The summit is expected to draw over 15,000 investors, aiming to showcase Madhya Pradesh's thriving economy and abundant investment opportunities.
Yadav emphasized the state's burgeoning industrial capabilities and a skilled workforce. With a population of 8.5 crore, and an economy tripling in size over the past decade, Madhya Pradesh is poised to double its economic growth in the next five years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare M&A Wave Looms with Trump's Pro-Business Stance
IIM Sambalpur Launches Global MBA in Business Analytics
Navigating the Export Policy Update: Simplifying Trade for Businesses
Kerala High Court Approves Bail for Businessman Boby Chemmanur Amid Controversy
Controversy Over Businessman's Arrest: Court Grants Bail Amidst Allegations