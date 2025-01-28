Left Menu

Arvind Ltd's Textile Triumph: Q3 Profit Surges by 12.63%

Arvind Ltd, a leading textile manufacturer, reported a 12.63% increase in Q3 net profit, amounting to Rs 106.24 crore. Driven by significant volume growth in its textiles and AMD segments, the company achieved higher revenues of Rs 2,089.21 crore. Woven and denim fabrics led this growth trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Arvind Ltd, a major player in the textile industry, announced a significant 12.63% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, reaching Rs 106.24 crore. This increase underscores the robust performance across its diverse business segments, notably textiles.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 2,089.21 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,888.24 crore in the corresponding period last year. A key driver for this growth was the textiles segment, where garment volumes consistently topped 9 million pieces, marking a 21% growth.

Despite a challenging season, denim fabric volumes rose by 19% year-on-year. Arvind Ltd noted ongoing improvements and capex investments poised at Rs 400-450 crore for FY25 to ensure sustained growth and stakeholder value enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

