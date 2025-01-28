Left Menu

Balancing Act: Shifting Priorities of Indian Workforce in 2025

A report highlights a shift in priorities among Indian employees who aim to prioritize family time over career advancements by 2025. The study emphasizes well-being and flexibility in jobs, with optimism in technological sectors. Key skills for future success include emotional intelligence and tech expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:08 IST
In a significant development in the employment landscape, 78% of Indian employees are now setting their sights on prioritizing family life over career advancements by 2025, according to Indeed's 'Future Career Resolution' report.

The report, developed between December 2024 and January 2025, surveyed over 6,000 employees and job seekers across Asia-Pacific, with 2,507 respondents from India alone.

The findings reveal a growing desire among workers for less stress and greater attention to mental well-being, as well as the importance of flexibility and fair compensation.

Furthermore, the report highlights optimism about job opportunities in emerging industries and an increasing confidence in technology-driven fields like AI.

Indian employees are actively building diverse skills and embracing technological advancements, signaling a promising shift in hiring practices towards skills-based assessments over traditional degree-based qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

