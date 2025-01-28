Red Sea Blaze: Hong Kong-Flagged Ship Abandoned Amid Houthi Tensions

An explosion ignited a major fire on a Hong Kong-flagged container ship traveling through the Red Sea on Tuesday, compelling the crew to abandon the vessel, according to shipping industry officials.

The burning ship drifted approximately 225 kilometers off the coast of Hodeida, a Yemeni port city controlled by Houthi rebels, as reported by the Diaplous Group, a maritime company.

While the specific cause of the fire is unclear, the Houthis have a history of targeting ships in the area. Despite a recent ceasefire related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, risks persist, affecting the flow of trade through this vital waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)