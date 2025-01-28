Red Sea Blaze: Hong Kong-Flagged Ship Abandoned Amid Houthi Tensions
A Hong Kong-flagged container ship caught fire following an explosion in the Red Sea, forcing the crew to abandon it. The incident occurred near Hodeida, Yemen, where Houthi rebels have previously targeted vessels. The crew was safely rescued, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An explosion ignited a major fire on a Hong Kong-flagged container ship traveling through the Red Sea on Tuesday, compelling the crew to abandon the vessel, according to shipping industry officials.
The burning ship drifted approximately 225 kilometers off the coast of Hodeida, a Yemeni port city controlled by Houthi rebels, as reported by the Diaplous Group, a maritime company.
While the specific cause of the fire is unclear, the Houthis have a history of targeting ships in the area. Despite a recent ceasefire related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, risks persist, affecting the flow of trade through this vital waterway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno On The Edge: Los Angeles Battles Relentless Wildfires
Infernos and Winds: Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis
Inferno's Grip: The Battle Against Los Angeles Wildfires
Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfire Devastation Grips City
Biden's Virtual Summit with Japan and Philippines Focuses on Maritime Security