Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Markets on Edge as Dollar Strengthens

The pound declined against the dollar amidst U.S. tariff threats, breaking a recent rise. Investors expected Trump's trade policies to fuel growth and inflation, supporting the dollar. Speculation about American trade tariffs remained significant, contributing to market uncertainty and shifts in safe-haven assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:58 IST
Tariff Tensions: Markets on Edge as Dollar Strengthens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound dropped against the dollar on Tuesday, ending a three-day rally as investors shifted their focus to U.S. tariff threats. This follows Monday's technology stock selloff and a move towards safer assets.

The U.S. dollar, which surged post-election last November, has been under strain as expected tariffs under President Trump have not materialized. Markets had anticipated that Trump's trade policies would enhance U.S. economic growth and drive up inflation, thereby supporting higher interest rates and the dollar.

President Trump announced plans to tax imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals, and steel, prompting a strengthened dollar against other currencies. Market volatility persists, with investors watching central bank meetings this week, anticipating interest rate decisions from the U.S., European, and UK central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025