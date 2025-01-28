Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with JKEDI to Boost Startup Ecosystem in J&K

The DPIIT has signed an MoU with JKEDI to enhance startup access to mentorship, funding, and market networks in Jammu & Kashmir. This partnership aims to improve branding, infrastructure support, and international business possibilities, fostering the startup ecosystem in the union territory.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:13 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Tuesday a new partnership with a top Jammu and Kashmir institution aimed at boosting the region's startup ecosystem. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), the initiative seeks to provide startups with increased access to mentorship and funding networks.

The agreement will enable greater outreach and branding within the Startup India ecosystem. It will focus on enhancing market linkages, infrastructure support, and international expansion opportunities for startups in the union territory.

DPIIT Director Sumeet K Jarangal and JKEDI Director Rajinder Kumar Sharma engaged with local incubators during the program, discussing their current challenges, specific requirements, and future plans to ensure the success of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

