India-Middle East: Strategic Ties and Opportunities

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Tuesday, highlighted the burgeoning engagement between India and the Middle East, emphasizing strategic partnerships driven by robust trade and connectivity. He underscored the Middle East as a passage to international spheres, pivotal for India's strategic interests.

Addressing the Raisina Middle East session, Jaishankar detailed India's extensive footprint in the Gulf, home to over 9 million Indians, and a critical gateway to the Mediterranean and MENA regions. India's trade in the Gulf is valued at approximately USD 160 to USD 180 billion, with the Mediterranean trade totaling USD 80 billion annually.

The minister advocated for deeper India-Middle East collaboration, particularly in emerging technologies and energy. He noted the historical and ongoing ties through people movements and the common interest in establishing a global workforce. Jaishankar's meeting with UAE's Diplomatic Advisor highlighted the special bilateral partnership's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)