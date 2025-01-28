Left Menu

India-Middle East: Strategic Ties and Opportunities

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the growing India-Middle East relationship, highlighting trade, connectivity, and people-linkages. India considers the Middle East a strategic passageway to global regions and seeks collaboration in various sectors including technology and energy. The dialogue aims to enhance ties and explore broader geographic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:52 IST
India-Middle East: Strategic Ties and Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Tuesday, highlighted the burgeoning engagement between India and the Middle East, emphasizing strategic partnerships driven by robust trade and connectivity. He underscored the Middle East as a passage to international spheres, pivotal for India's strategic interests.

Addressing the Raisina Middle East session, Jaishankar detailed India's extensive footprint in the Gulf, home to over 9 million Indians, and a critical gateway to the Mediterranean and MENA regions. India's trade in the Gulf is valued at approximately USD 160 to USD 180 billion, with the Mediterranean trade totaling USD 80 billion annually.

The minister advocated for deeper India-Middle East collaboration, particularly in emerging technologies and energy. He noted the historical and ongoing ties through people movements and the common interest in establishing a global workforce. Jaishankar's meeting with UAE's Diplomatic Advisor highlighted the special bilateral partnership's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025