India-Middle East: Strategic Ties and Opportunities
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the growing India-Middle East relationship, highlighting trade, connectivity, and people-linkages. India considers the Middle East a strategic passageway to global regions and seeks collaboration in various sectors including technology and energy. The dialogue aims to enhance ties and explore broader geographic partnerships.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Tuesday, highlighted the burgeoning engagement between India and the Middle East, emphasizing strategic partnerships driven by robust trade and connectivity. He underscored the Middle East as a passage to international spheres, pivotal for India's strategic interests.
Addressing the Raisina Middle East session, Jaishankar detailed India's extensive footprint in the Gulf, home to over 9 million Indians, and a critical gateway to the Mediterranean and MENA regions. India's trade in the Gulf is valued at approximately USD 160 to USD 180 billion, with the Mediterranean trade totaling USD 80 billion annually.
The minister advocated for deeper India-Middle East collaboration, particularly in emerging technologies and energy. He noted the historical and ongoing ties through people movements and the common interest in establishing a global workforce. Jaishankar's meeting with UAE's Diplomatic Advisor highlighted the special bilateral partnership's progression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Michelin Appoints Vitor Silva as President for Africa, India, and Middle East
Trump's Re-Election: A Double-Edged Sword for Middle East Politics
Jaishankar Strengthens India-Spain Ties with 'Dual Year' Announcement
Italy's Diplomatic Hopes for Middle East Peace
India's Diplomatic Bridging: Jaishankar's Vision for Global Peace