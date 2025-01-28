NMDC's Vision 2030: Building a Mining Powerhouse
State-owned NMDC is committing Rs 70,000 crore to expand its capacity to 100 million tonnes annually by 2030. During a stakeholder meeting in Hyderabad, the company outlined its goals and strategies, stressing digital transformation and collaboration with partners to reach this milestone driven by the National Steel Policy.
State-owned NMDC has announced plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore in the next five years to boost its capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum, according to CMD Amitava Mukherjee. The initiative was revealed during a stakeholders' meeting in Hyderabad, which aimed to present the company's Vision 2030 for global mining leadership.
The Hyderabad meeting served as a venue for NMDC to discuss its strategic roadmap for capacity expansion, involving interactions with vendors, contractors, and consultants from across the country. Key discussions centered on evacuation strategies and the necessity of a digital transformation to meet their ambitious goals.
NMDC highlighted the push towards achieving 100 million tonnes per annum by 2030, a target fueled by the National Steel Policy's vision for secure and self-reliant raw material production in the iron and steel industry. Emphasizing ease of doing business, NMDC called for rapid and high-quality collaboration from its partners.
