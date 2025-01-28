Left Menu

NMDC's Vision 2030: Building a Mining Powerhouse

State-owned NMDC is committing Rs 70,000 crore to expand its capacity to 100 million tonnes annually by 2030. During a stakeholder meeting in Hyderabad, the company outlined its goals and strategies, stressing digital transformation and collaboration with partners to reach this milestone driven by the National Steel Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:42 IST
NMDC's Vision 2030: Building a Mining Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC has announced plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore in the next five years to boost its capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum, according to CMD Amitava Mukherjee. The initiative was revealed during a stakeholders' meeting in Hyderabad, which aimed to present the company's Vision 2030 for global mining leadership.

The Hyderabad meeting served as a venue for NMDC to discuss its strategic roadmap for capacity expansion, involving interactions with vendors, contractors, and consultants from across the country. Key discussions centered on evacuation strategies and the necessity of a digital transformation to meet their ambitious goals.

NMDC highlighted the push towards achieving 100 million tonnes per annum by 2030, a target fueled by the National Steel Policy's vision for secure and self-reliant raw material production in the iron and steel industry. Emphasizing ease of doing business, NMDC called for rapid and high-quality collaboration from its partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025