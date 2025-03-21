Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Energy Infrastructure Sabotage

Russia's Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of destroying a major gas station near the border while retreating from the Kursk region. Ukraine denies the attack, claiming it as a false flag operation by Russia to damage peace efforts. Tensions rise over energy infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:27 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Energy Infrastructure Sabotage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of blowing up a major gas pumping and metering station near the Ukrainian border. This occurred as Ukrainian forces retreated from the Kursk region, where they had been stationed since last August.

The Ministry claims the facility, located near Russia's town of Sudzha and previously utilized by Gazprom for gas exports to Europe, was controlled by Kyiv's forces until their recent withdrawal, using it as a logistical base. The incident is being portrayed by Russia as a deliberate provocation by Ukraine's leadership.

On the other hand, Ukraine's military has rebuffed these claims, pinning responsibility on Russian forces for artillery shelling, describing it as a maneuver to discredit peace initiatives by conducting a false flag operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

