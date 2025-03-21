Escalating Tensions: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Energy Infrastructure Sabotage
Russia's Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of destroying a major gas station near the border while retreating from the Kursk region. Ukraine denies the attack, claiming it as a false flag operation by Russia to damage peace efforts. Tensions rise over energy infrastructures.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of blowing up a major gas pumping and metering station near the Ukrainian border. This occurred as Ukrainian forces retreated from the Kursk region, where they had been stationed since last August.
The Ministry claims the facility, located near Russia's town of Sudzha and previously utilized by Gazprom for gas exports to Europe, was controlled by Kyiv's forces until their recent withdrawal, using it as a logistical base. The incident is being portrayed by Russia as a deliberate provocation by Ukraine's leadership.
On the other hand, Ukraine's military has rebuffed these claims, pinning responsibility on Russian forces for artillery shelling, describing it as a maneuver to discredit peace initiatives by conducting a false flag operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa hit energy infrastructure, regional governor says
Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Precision Strikes
Pipeline Tactics: Russian Forces Leverage Sudzha Gas Lines
Pipeline Warfare: Russia's Tactical Push Through Sudzha
Pipeline Ploy: Russian Forces Infiltrate Sudzha in Tactical Surprise